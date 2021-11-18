 Skip to main content
Patrick J. Kelly

KELLY, Patrick J., 78, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 in St. Joseph's Hospital. Family and friends are invited to Pat's Celebration of Life on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus, 47 Market St. Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in memory of Pat to the Central New York PGA; Rocky Kelly Pro-Junior Golf Tournament, 5011 Jamesville Rd., Jamesville, NY 13078. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck–Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.

