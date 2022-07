SEALY, JR ., Paul Wilson, 75, of Throop, NY, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Auburn. Visitation will be held at Langham Funeral Home on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with an 11:00 a.m. memorial service to follow. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lake Ave., Auburn. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence or memory for the family.