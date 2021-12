RUZICKA, Peter J., 66, of Owasco, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Mass of Christian burial, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Calling hours Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 from 3 to 6 p.m. in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St. Contributions may be made in his memory to the ALS Foundation.