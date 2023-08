DAGGETT, Phyllis Bell, 96, formerly of Union Springs, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Horseheads, NY. There will be a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 163 Cayuga St., Union Springs, NY. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.