PHILLIPS, Raymond J., 55, of Auburn, passed away April 30, 2020. A calling hour for family and friends is this Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., with a memorial service to immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. in the funeral home.