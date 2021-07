GIANNONE, Richard A., 66, of Auburn, passed away July 20, 2021. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 26, 2021 at noon in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Friends may visit with the family, prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to noon. Donations in Richard's memory may be made to the Matthew House.