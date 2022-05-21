Richard C. 'Rick' Janssen

JANSSEN, Richard C. "Rick," 71, of Scipio Center, peacefully took his last breaths, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 surrounded by his devoted wife and sons. Friends and family are welcome to attend a Celebration of Rick's Life, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 from 5 to 9 p.m., near the corner of Mosher Road and Route 34, Scipio Center (4225 State Route 34, Scipio Center, NY 13147). Private burial in Fort Hill Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.