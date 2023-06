POWERS, Richard J., 79, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023 in The Commons on St. Anthony. Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be conducted Friday, June 30, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.