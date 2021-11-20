Richard J. Stabinsky

 Skip to main content
STABINSKY, Richard J., 50, of Waterloo, formerly of Throop, passed away Nov. 17, 2021 at Geneva General Hospital. Calling hours to be held Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn, NY 13021. A funeral service on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. in the United Methodist Church with burial to follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Throop. Donations in Dick's memory may be made to the St. Baldrick's Foundation. To offer condolences to the family, visit whitechapelfh.com.

