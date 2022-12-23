 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard K. Parker

PARKER, Richard K., 98, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Services will be held privately for the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. To offer condolences to the family please visit whitechapelfh.com.

