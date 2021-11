FALCONE, Robert F., 80, of Auburn, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in St. Hyacinth's Church. Friends are invited to call Saturday from 10 a.m. at the church, prior to the funeral. Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.