Robert F. Shaw

SHAW, Robert F., 84, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on the eve of his 85th birthday. He was born in Auburn, NY and was the son of the late Edward and Rose White Shaw. Calling hours will held from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, September 21, 2020, with a funeral service to immediately follow. Visitation and service will be held at The Cheche Funeral Home, Inc., 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, N.Y. Burial will be at St Joseph's Cemetery.