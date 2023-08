USOWSKI, Robert F., 81, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital. A funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital of Finger Lakes SPCA on CNY. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn. whitechapelfh.com.