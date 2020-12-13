 Skip to main content
Robert Faynor

FAYNOR, Robert, loving husband and father of three children passed away at home surrounded by his family at the age of 85.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to "Hospice of CNY and Hospice of the Finger Lakes" or "Owasco Fire Department".

Calling hours will be Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home located at 197 South Street, Auburn, NY. A funeral service will be held privately for the family.

To leave condolences for the family please visit whitechapelfh.com

