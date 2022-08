CHASE, Robert Louis, 85, of Lakeside, OH and formerly of Aurora, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Otterbein Marblehead SeniorLife, Lakeside. There will be visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, NY, immediately followed by a Masonic graveside at Evergreen Cemetery, Ledyard, NY.