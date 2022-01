LEWIS, Robert W., 87, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Commons on St. Anthony. Services with military honors will be held Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at noon at the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Calling hours will follow from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends are then invited to join the family for breaking of the bread, at the SK Post on State Street where the Color Guard will honor Bob's military service.