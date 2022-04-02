 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Robin Welch

  • 0

WELCH, Robin, 66, formerly of Auburn, died March 31, 2022 in Camillus, NY. Services with Langham Funeral Home will be private and burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery. Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.

