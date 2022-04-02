Robin Welch

WELCH, Robin, 66, formerly of Auburn, died March 31, 2022 in Camillus, NY. Services with Langham Funeral Home will be private and burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery. Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.
WELCH, Robin, 66, formerly of Auburn, died March 31, 2022 in Camillus, NY. Services with Langham Funeral Home will be private and burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery. Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.