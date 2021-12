INGALLS, Roger W., 80, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his home. At the request of the deceased, there will be no calling hours and no committal service. He has requested that his remains be donated to Upstate Medical University for research. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.