DENNIS, Ronald Sr., 74, of Aurelius, passed away, Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital. Visitation will be held, Saturday, August 26th from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St. Auburn Gathering to follow from 3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. in Curley's Banquet Room, 96 State St. Auburn.