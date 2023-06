POWERS, Ronald E., 61, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at The Commons on St. Anthony. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 from noon-1:00 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 1:00 p.m. all in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport. To offer condolences, please visit whitechaplfh.com.