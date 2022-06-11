Ronald M. Chanko

CHANKO, Ronald, 78, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday in Albany Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church. Calling hours Tuesday June 14, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Ukrainian Relief Fund c c/o SS. Peter and Paul Church please make check out to SS. Peter and Paul Church, 136 Washington St., Auburn, NY 13021. Please visit http://www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com.