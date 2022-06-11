 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ronald M. Chanko

CHANKO, Ronald, 78, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday in Albany Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. in SS. Peter and Paul Church. Calling hours Tuesday June 14, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Ukrainian Relief Fund c c/o SS. Peter and Paul Church please make check out to SS. Peter and Paul Church, 136 Washington St., Auburn, NY 13021. Please visit http://www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com.

Tags

