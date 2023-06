COOK, Rosemary (Cunningham), 96, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Finger Lakes Center for Living. Funeral service to be offered Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.