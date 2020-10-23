Shawn E. Coyle

COYLE, Shawn E., 59, of Weedsport, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Donations may be made to the Brutus-Sennett Food Pantry. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions for social distancing, Shawn's family will be holding drive-thru calling hours from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Nickel Back Jacks, S. Seneca St., Weedsport. Please enter east bound lane Rt. 31 and exit south on Rt. 34. There will be no social gathering; drive-thru condolences only. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Weedsport.