GALLUP, Shiela D. (Gilfus), passed away at home after a brief illness on Saturday, March 26, 2022. There will be no calling hours per Shiela's request. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Heieck–Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Private burial will be in Sherwood Cemetery, Sherwood, NY.