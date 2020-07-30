Stanley J. Casbarro

CASBARRO, Stanley J., passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully at the age of 74 in his home in Throop, on July 25, 2020. There will be no calling hours at Stan's request and his ashes will be combined for eternal rest with Joanne. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for both Stan and Joanne on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Hyacinth Church, 63 Pulaski St., Auburn. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC.