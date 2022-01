BUTTARO, JR. , Stephen J., 63, of Scipio, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be conducted Friday, February 4, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Private interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family.