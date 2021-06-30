 Skip to main content
Stephen J. Pelton

PELTON, Stephen J., 84, known to many as "Big Daddy," of Auburn, passed away on Oct. 19, 2020 at Upstate Community General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 at noon at St. Mary's Church in Auburn. Contributions may be made in Stephen's memory to Meals on Wheels (Cayuga County) and Knights of Columbus, Auburn, NY. Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.

