PELTON, Stephen J. "Big Daddy", 84, of Auburn passed away Oct. 19, 2020, at Upstate Community General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Remembrance of Stephen's life will be celebrated at a later date. Contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels (Cayuga County) and Knights of Columbus, Auburn, NY. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.