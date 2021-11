DEFENDORF, Stephen R., 76, of Turnpike Road, Sennett, passed away at his home on Nov. 25, 2021 with his family by his side. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes. Visiting hours will be Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home, LLC. Per Stephen's request, there is no funeral planned. Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.