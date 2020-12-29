 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Susan Noble Sloan

Susan Noble Sloan

{{featured_button_text}}

SLOAN, Susan Noble, of 144 Throop Ave., passed away Dec. 24, 2020 in the comfort of home, surrounded by family and friends. Funeral services are pending with Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Staff at nursing home of coronavirus outbreak receive vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News