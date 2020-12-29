SLOAN, Susan Noble, of 144 Throop Ave., passed away Dec. 24, 2020 in the comfort of home, surrounded by family and friends. Funeral services are pending with Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.
Susan Noble Sloan
