CONNOR, Susan Patricia, 72, died peacefully at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse on June 8, 2023 in the loving presence of family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Alphonsus Church, Auburn on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., followed by a private family burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to share a condolence.