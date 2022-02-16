 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas Michael Weed

  • 0

WEED, Thomas Michael, passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 after an extended illness. Calling hours from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Hyacinth's Churc with a Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Tom will be buried with his parents in Soule Cemetery and military honors will be accorded. A Celebration of Life reception will held at Throop Fire Dept. following burial. Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family.

