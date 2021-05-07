Timothy J. 'Hank' Aaserud

AASERUD, Timothy J. "Hank," 58, of Hickory Ridge, AR, formally of Auburn, died Monday, May 3, 2021 in River Ridge Rehab and Care, Wynne, AR. Calling hours for Tim will be conducted from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021 in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, will be held at the convenience of the family. To offer condolences to the family, visit www.whitechapelfh.com