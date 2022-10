ALFIERI, Tina M., 55, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at home. Calling hours Wednesday in St. Mary's Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fleming. Arrangements entrusted to the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY.