STOWELL, Vonnie J., 85, of Port Byron, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will he held on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport NY. A post-funeral reception will immediately follow the services at Potter's Farm to Fork Restaurant at 1951 NY31, Port Byron. To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.