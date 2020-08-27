Wilfred 'Bill; Harris

Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

HARRIS, Wilfred "Bill," 90, of Auburn, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Saturday, 11:30 am in St. Mary's Church. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours are private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions to St. Mary's Church Building Fund. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.