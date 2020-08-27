 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilfred 'Bill; Harris

Wilfred 'Bill; Harris

{{featured_button_text}}

HARRIS, Wilfred "Bill," 90, of Auburn, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Saturday, 11:30 am in St. Mary's Church. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours are private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions to St. Mary's Church Building Fund. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.

To plant a tree in memory of Wilfred Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC changes guidelines on Covid-19 testing after pressure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News