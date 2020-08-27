Wilfred 'Bill; Harris

HARRIS, Wilfred "Bill," 90, of Auburn, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Saturday, 11:30 am in St. Mary's Church. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours are private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions to St. Mary's Church Building Fund. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.
