GRADER, William J., 90, died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at home. Services Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021 To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.