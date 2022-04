ANDROSKO, William P. was a lifelong resident of the Auburn area and a graduate of Auburn High School where he especially enjoyed studies in art and photography. The family will gather privately prior to Bill's Mass of Christian burial on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Holy Family Church at noon, burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery Fleming. All are welcomed. Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family.