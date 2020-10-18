William T. Woodlock

WOODLOCK, William T., 70, of Auburn, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at The Commons. There are no services. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
WOODLOCK, William T., 70, of Auburn, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at The Commons. There are no services. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
