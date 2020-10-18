 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William T. Woodlock

William T. Woodlock

{{featured_button_text}}

WOODLOCK, William T., 70, of Auburn, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at The Commons. There are no services. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These cats are on rat patrol (2016)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News