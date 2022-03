SHEEHY WILSON, Winifred (Mousseau), 92, passed away on March 25, 2022. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at St. Mary's Church, Clark Street, Auburn, NY. Family will receive friends from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. at the church prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Langham Funeral Home