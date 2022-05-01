Debbra Jane Hill

June 8, 1960 - April 26, 2022

After a brief illness, Debbra Jane Hill passed away peacefully on April 26, 2022 with family by her side. Debbra was born June 8, 1960 in Phoenix AZ, but lived most of her life in Central NY.

She is survived by her children Christopher (Julie) Jorgensen of Philadelphia, PA, and Richard (Brandy) Hill of Scipio Center; grandchildren Kayley, Gavin, Zachariah, Tori, Christopher and Jackson. She is also survived by her mother Marilyn Jorgensen of Union Springs; brothers Dennis (Angie) Jorgensen, Douglas (Amanda) Jorgensen, David (Julee) Jorgensen; sisters Cindy (Robert) Diab, Donnelle (Kevin) Walter; and several nieces and nephews.

Debbra was predeceased by sons Willie and Gary, father Gerald Jorgensen and her canine companion Buddy.

Debbra devoted many years to counseling others struggling with alcohol and drugs.

She loved to spend time with her family, playing cards, and knitting. Debbra was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and cousin. Her family will greatly miss her smile and laugh.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the American Legion, 8 Schobey St., Union Springs, NY on May 14, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Private interment for immediate family will be held May 15, 2022 at West Genoa Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbra Hill's name to the Union Springs Fire Department, 257 Cayuga St., Unions Springs, NY 13160.