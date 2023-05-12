Debora A. (Coppola) Pacelli

AUBURN — Debora A. (Coppola) Pacelli, 92, of Auburn, passed away, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was born in San Salvatore Telesino, Benevento, Italy, the daughter of the late Arduino and Raffaella (Fusco) Coppola.

Debora moved to America in her early 20s, then resided in New Jersey before settling in Auburn with her family.

She was a very devout Catholic, member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, their Sacred Heart Society and Saint Leucio Society.

Debora was employed by the Auburn Enlarged City School District for more than 25 years as a lunch and bus monitor. She was an excellent cook and baker. Debora also was a very talented seamstress and loved to work in her garden. Above everything, Debora cherished the times spent with her family and especially adored her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving children: Robert (Jacqueline) Pacelli, Richard Pacelli, Patricia Granato, Edward Pacelli, Jr., Michelina (Mark) Wilby, Michael Pacelli; nine grandchildren: Marisa (Jamie) Reilly, Lauren Pacelli, Samuel Granato, Nicholas (Ashley) Granato, Angela Pacelli, Amanda Pacelli, Matthew Wilby, Alaina Wilby, Brooke Wilby; five great-grandchildren: Olivia and Madeline Reilly, Nora, Alli and Nicholas Granato, Jr.; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Debora was predeceased by her husband, Edward Pacelli, Sr., a sister, Adriana (Frank) Mucedola, and brother, Dr. Joseph (Olympia) Coppola.

A calling hour will be held this Monday, May 15, 2023 from noon until 1:15 p.m. with her Mass of Christian burial to follow at 1:30 p.m., all inside of St. Francis of Assisi Church.

The Pacelli family would like to express their sincere gratitude to everyone at Access To Home Care, for their compassion and outstanding care that was shown to Debora.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1700, Chicago, IL 60601-7633.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.