Deborah Ann 'Debbie' Barron

Nov. 22, 1953 - Oct. 10, 2022

SYRACUSE — Deborah Ann "Debbie" Barron, 68, of Syracuse, died unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

Born in Auburn, NY on Nov. 22, 1953, she was the daughter of the late John and Patricia (Sullivan) Barron.

She is survived by her daughters: Kara (Joe) Knepp, of Morton, IL, and Kate (Chris) Wahl, of Smithfield, VA; siblings: Judith (Matt) Dunn, Diane (Kevin) Keating, Joyce (Kevin) Johnston, Stephen (Sue) Barron, and Lisa (Karl) Hagen; and four grandchildren.

Debbie graduated from Weedsport High in 1971.

