Deborah Koller Donigan

Nov. 2, 1956 - Aug. 31, 2022

Deborah Koller Donigan passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on November 2, 1956, Deborah graduated from Fayetteville-Manlius High School in 1974, where she met her husband, Steven.

Deborah was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She served the local community as a Pharmacist in Skaneateles throughout her career, and selflessly dedicated her free time to the Mission of Miracles medical mission trip in El Salvador.

Deborah is survived by her husband, Steven; children Mallory Lesch (Mike), Jeff (Morgan), and Kelly (Molly); and grandchildren Aurora and Ava.

The love she showed her family will carry on with the addition of two grandchildren on the way. Her smile and laugh will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Debbie's name to Mission of Miracles http://www.missionofmiracles.org.

