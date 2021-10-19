Deborah L. Powers-Stanton 'DebDew'

March 11, 1969 - Oct. 17, 2021

MORAVIA — Deborah L. Powers-Stanton "DebDew," 52, of Moravia, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Born in Auburn, NY on March 11, 1969, Deborah was the daughter of the late William J. Powers Sr. and Patricia Murphy Powers.

Deb was most recently the Office Business Manager at Northwoods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Moravia. Prior to that she was employed with Family Care Medical Group in Syracuse for over 25 years. She enjoyed playing cards and was an avid golfer and hunter. Most of all Deborah cherished the time spent with family and friends. She had a heart of gold and a smile that would light up a room; she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Deborah is survived by her loving husband, James "Jimmy" Stanton; her children: Maria (Richard III) Roney and Jacob Heffernan; her stepchildren: Kaelyn and Zachary Stanton; her siblings: William J.(Cindy) Powers Jr., Terry L. (Richard) Green, Jacqueline M. Saville, Timothy L. (Bonnie) Powers Sr. and Kelly Powers Hatfield; her brothers and sisters in-law; many nieces, nephews cousins and friends; her beloved dogs: Lenno, Oliver and Bo.

In addition to her parents, Deborah was predeceased by her daughter, Katie Lynn Heffernan and her brother-in-law, Gregory Saville.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021; at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St. Auburn. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Ann's Church, Rt 38A Owasco on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required for unvaccinated individuals at both the funeral home and St. Ann's Church.

Donations in Deborah's name may be made to a charity of ones choice.

