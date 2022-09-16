Deborah Penird

Deborah Penird, 54, of Weedsport, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at home surrounded by her family and close friends.

Deborah was previously employed with Tessy Plastics. She had a love of live music and crafting, she also enjoyed trips to the casino. Above all she loved the time spent with family and friends, especially with her daughters and grandchildren.

Deborah is survived by her loving daughters: Kristina (Craig) Frank, and Emily Penird; her grandchildren: Winston Elliot and Charlotte Louise; close family friends: Tiffany Whittaker and Sallee Jefferds.

She was predeceased by her mother, Martha Baird and sisters, Pam and Michelle Mendzef.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Nov. 18, 2022, more details to follow. Please contact Tiffany Whittaker if you would like to assist with the celebration.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport. To offer condolences please visit whitechapelfh.com.