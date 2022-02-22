Debra A. (Fedrizzi) Beyea

March 14, 1963 - Feb. 15, 2022

KING FERRY — Debra A. (Fedrizzi) Beyea, 58, of King Ferry, NY, passed away on Feb. 15, 2022.

Born March 14, 1963 in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Louis J. and Ruth (Nolan) Fedrizzi. Deb was the friendly smile at Cayuga Facial Surgery in Ithaca, as office manager until her retirement. She was an outdoor enthusiast, enjoyed kayaking, boating, traveling and the beach. She adored a good story, a gathering of friends and family, the four legged family, too.

Deb is survived by her daughter, Kristen Morse (James), of King Ferry; her brothers: Matthew Fedrizzi (Melissa), of King Ferry, Dave Fedrizzi (Sandra), of Rochester, and Stephen Fedrizzi (Bettie), of Genoa. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brother, John Fedrizzi.

Deb was essential in the lives of her nieces and nephews: Dan, Tarin, Leah, Luke, Heather, Scott, Emily, Jack and Max and their families. The support from: Joan, Jeff and Vicki Holden; the entire Holden family; Ken Beyea: the entire Beyea family; Bill Parsons; the YaYa's; and the extended Nolan and Fedrizzi families will not be forgotten.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in King Ferry. Memorial contributions are graciously directed to the American Cancer Society, or to the CNY Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Foundation, 200 Gateway Park Dr., Building C, Syracuse, NY 13212. Arrangements are entrusted to the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa.