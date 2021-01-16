Debra A. Wells

Jan. 18, 1964 - Jan. 12, 2021

LOCKE — Debra A. Wells, 56, of Locke, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Sayre, PA after a brief illness.

Born Jan. 18, 1964 in Canastota, Debra was the daughter of James D. Rex and the late Ann (Morrelli) Rex.

A resident of the Locke-Moravia area for many years, she was an assistant manager of the Subway in Moravia, and had worked previously at the Gathering Restaurant. She supported her grandchildren's love of Moravia sports and the 4-H Program.

She is survived by her father, James Rex (Gertrude Brown), of Locke; her children: Jessica Conklin (Rob), of Moravia, Joshua Wells (Brittnie), Justin Wells (Kacey), Jeremiah Wells (Thug), Jasmine Wells-Nichols (Justin), and Edwin Nichols, all of Locke; 15 grandchildren; two brothers, sisters, and many extended family and friends. In addition to her mother, she was predeceased in 2019 by her husband of 35 years, Arthur J. (Art) Wells, and by a special aunt, Earlene Wnuk.

A private graveside service for family will be held in Bird Cemetery, Locke. There are no calling hours. A celebration will be held at a future time when family and friends can safely gather. Arrangements are with the Shurtleff Funeral Home of Groton.