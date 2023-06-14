Debra 'Debbie' Blowers

AUBURN - Debra "Debbie" Blowers, of Auburn, 57, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 10, 2023 at her home.

She leaves her spouse, Robert G. Miles II of Auburn; her mother, Linda Komoroski; sister, Lori (Shawn) Armstrong; brother, Greg (Jessica) Komoroski; children Courtney (Lin) Blowers, Justin (Deidra) Miles, Robert (Missy) Miles, Tabby (Steve) Miles; seven grandchildren; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and her pets. She was predeceased by her stepfather Ron Komoroski.

Friends are invited to visit the family Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 1:00-2:45 p.m. with a brief service to follow at Langham Funeral Home, LLC. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.