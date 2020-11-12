Debra Jean Locastro Cilley

Dec. 26, 1952 - Nov. 2, 2020

GREENFIELD, NH — Debra Jean Locastro Cilley, 67, passed away on Nov. 2, 2020, in the peace and comfort of her home in Greenfield, NH, surrounded by love and family.

Deb was born on Dec. 26, 1952 in Auburn, NY. She attended St. Alphonsus School and graduated from East High School, Class of 1970. She was a graduate of OCC Nursing School and prior to moving to New Hampshire, worked as a Registered Nurse at both Mercy Hospital and Auburn Nursing Home.

Deb met Ray Cilley in Auburn while he was here for work. They married on Sept. 4, 1982 and led a beautiful life in Greenfield, NH. Together, they built Springpond Farm, where they raised alpacas. In her younger years, Deb was an excellent water skier and softball player. She was an avid knitter and her beautiful needlepoint was displayed around her home. Deb and Ray also wintered in Florida for the past 20-plus years.